Here's how to take a screenshot on Mac or Windows PC

Whether it's reporting a technical problem to IT or emailing an image to a friend, screenshots are a part of life. It's pretty easy to do on a Mac, but PC is a different story. I wouldn't say it's difficult, but it's not as intuitive as you'd expect. There are a couple of different ways to take screenshots depending on what you're trying to capture. So, without further ado, here are some helpful tips to get you started:

How to take a screenshot on a PC

How to take a screenshot of the entire screen

Capturing a screenshot isn't as intuitive on PC as it is on Mac, but it's still pretty easy to do. First we'll go over how to do it without installing any third-party programs, but we highly recommend you scroll down and check out Lightspot, a free app that brings Mac-style functionality to Windows 10. Lightspot really does a bang up job of eliminating those extra steps.

To capture a screenshot of your whole screen and save it to the clipboard so you can paste it later, press the Print Screen key on your keyboard Credit: How To Geek Typically, the Print Screen key is to the right of the function keys. Depending on your keyboard, it may also be listed as "PrtScn." If you want to capture the window you're currently using, hold down the alt key and and press Press Screen. Any other programs you may be using will be left out of the shot.

How to find/save your screenshot

Select the Windows Start button on the bottom left corner of your screen Select Applications Open Paint. Yes, this archaic tool still exists Press control + V to paste your screenshot from the clipboard Credit: Reviewed.com / Ashley Barry-Biancuzzo Select the floppy disk icon to save

How to edit/crop your screenshot

Open Paint Click on the Select button in the toolbar Credit: Reviewed.com / Ashley Barry-Biancuzzo You can chose a rectangular outline or a free-form outline. Drag to select or outline the area you'd like to keep Click on the Crop button in the toolbar

How to use Lightshot (highly recommended)

Install Lightshot or add the Chrome extension

Lightshot is a free screenshot app for PC and Mac. It's a blessing, really, especially if you're a PC user, as you don't have to mess around with Paint or open up additional programs. In other words, it brings Mac-style screenshot functionality to Windows 10.

2. To take a screenshot, you can either press the print screen key on your keyboard or click the Lightshot icon on the bottom right of your screen. When you take a screenshot, the screen will dim slightly

3. Click and drag to highlight the area you want to capture

4. Release the mouse/trackpad to edit, upload, share on social media, and so on