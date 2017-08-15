Huawei MateBook X Laptop Review

August 15, 2017

Whether it's a poor screen, a jumpy clickwheel, or a flabby battery, many first-generation devices ship with a flaw or two. However, Huawei's first ultrabook—the MateBook X—is the exception to that rule. This machine puts the "p" in premium. You might mistake it for a MacBook at first glance: the brushed aluminum body and lightweight design are a page out of Apple's design playbook. But that's where the parallels stop. Not only does the MateBook boast twice the ports as Apple's latest, it's a slimmer laptop overall. Watch your back, Apple. Huawei's in town. That said, the MateBook is still an ultrabook, meaning its port selection is still not terribly robust. Likewise, a fanless design makes the MateBook silent, but like Apple's latest it can get quite hot during high-performance activities like gaming—it's really better for more casual use. At the end of the day, however, the MateBook is a solid Windows-based alternative to the MacBook.

About the Huawei Matebook X

Huawei isn't the first name that comes to mind when you're shopping around for laptops. Better known for its stylish smartphones, the MateBook is the Chinese manufacturer's first attempt at a premium laptop. Well, Huawei certainly made its mark, as the X rivals most ultraportables in its class. The MateBook comes in two configurations. The first configuration (MSRP $1,099.99) is outfitted with an Intel Core i5-6300U processor, a 13-inch 2160 x 1440 IPS nontouch display, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, and a space grey shell. The high-end configuration (MSRP $1,299.99) has a bigger hard drive, a faster processor, and a prestige gold shell. Huawei supplied us with the high-end model, which has the following specs and accessories: 13-inch 2160 x 1440-pixel IPS nontouch display

What We Like This ridiculously lightweight, elegant look is on point The MateBook, with its ultra-thin profile and sturdy aluminum build, looks almost identical to the Apple MacBook. Coincidence? I think not! After all, imitation is the highest form of flattery. Our test unit, prestige gold in color, definitely turned heads. Though it takes some cues from Apple's minimalistic design, it's far from a carbon copy. Credit: Reviewed.com / Jackson Ruckar According to Huawei, the MateBook X is smaller than A4 paper. I have to say, the MateBook really one-ups the MacBook with its 13-inch screen. Simply put, Huawei really knows how to maximize screen space. Thanks to the surrounding 4.4 mm bezels, the display really sucks you in. I, for one, enjoyed watching gameplay footage on it. The X is also thinner than the MacBook, but surprisingly robust. Credit: Reviewed.com / Jackson Ruckar The MateBook is a well-constructed machine. I can lift up the lid using one hand, and there's not much twist in the chassis. When I pressed down on the keyboard with both hands, I heard zero creaking. It not only looks like a high-end laptop, it feels like one too. The chiclet-style keyboard is a dream to type on The full-sized keyboard takes up most of the space on the computer. It's almost as wide as a desktop keyboard, actually. It's compact, for sure, but it doesn't feel cramped. Even though it takes some getting used to, the keyboard is comfortable to type on for long periods of time. If you're a little clumsy like me, the keyboard is also splash-resistant, just don't go pouring a whole can of soda on it. Credit: Reviewed.com / Jackson Ruckar The chiclet-style keyboard is almost as wide as a desktop keyboard. The fingerprint scanner doubles as the power button, making it easier to log in The fingerprint scanner is built into the power button, which makes logging in pretty painless. Not only does it feel natural to use, it works with a light touch. This is a useful feature if you're looking to protect sensitive information on your laptop or just don't want to manually enter a password every day. The setup is easy and doesn't take a lot of time. Credit: Reviewed.com / Jackson Ruckar The fingerprint scanner is built into the power button.

What We Didn't Like It skimps out on connectivity The MateBook's lack of ports is disappointing. The thin profile is great for someone who travels a bunch, but a lean body usually means limited connectivity options. As you might expect, this machine only has a couple of input ports. Huawei outfitted the high-end machine with two USB-Type C ports. The port on the left side accepts power and data transfer, while the other just accepts data transfer. The MateBook has twice as many ports as the Apple MacBook, which is a plus, but it still feels a bit limiting. Luckily, Huawei planned ahead. Credit: Reviewed.com / Jackson Ruckar The port on the left side accepts power and data transfer. The MateBook comes with a MateDock 2, a dongle that offers additional connectivity. So, you're not actually missing out on much. The external device includes the following ports: HDMI, USB-Type C, and VGA. This is good if you want to hook up to an external monitor or mouse. Credit: Reviewed.com / Jackson Ruckar The port on the right side only accepts data transfer. The bottom of the machine gets hot when running at full power The MateBook was cool to the touch when browsing the web or editing images, but heated up when I played a puzzle game on Steam. I suspect it has something to do with the fanless design. Though the Intel Core i5-7200U processor is surrounded by material that cools the laptop down, the base still got hot under a heavy load. A fanless laptop is great if you're looking for a silent machine, which the MateBook is, but it's not a gaming computer, so graphically-intensive tasks will probably overwhelm it. This machine is specifically designed for casual-use, like browsing the web or watching Netflix. It's a solid machine for work and entertainment, but you need to be realistic with your expectations.

Should You Buy It? Yes, especially if you're looking for an alternative to the Apple MacBook If you love Apple's signature design, but prefer Windows 10 over macOS, the MateBook is the right choice. The lean body makes it the perfect travel companion, but it's powerful enough to handle most of your computing needs too. For a first attempt, Huawei really knocked it out of the park. The premium machine is not without its flaws, though. The ultra-thin design is great for travel, but that means less room for ports. Though it has twice as many ports as the latest MacBook, and Huawei includes a MateDock dongle for additional connectivity, it's still an ultrabook, so connectivity is limited. The base of the MateBook also gets hot under a heavy load, so may want to avoid running high-performance activities. Like most ultrabooks, the MateBook is on the expensive end. If you're working with a flexible budget, I'd spring for the high-end configuration. The faster processor really makes a difference and the gold case is drop-dead gorgeous. You're getting everything you'd expect from a premium machine.