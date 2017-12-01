Lenovo Yoga 920 Laptop Review

December 01, 2017

From the inside out, the Lenovo Yoga 920 (available at Microsoft for $1,149.99) is a masterpiece. Between the 8th-gen Intel processor and unique wristband hinge, it not only delivers strong performance and great battery life, it's gorgeous to look at. While we love the included stylus and redesigned keyboard, there were a couple of shortcomings we had to face head-on. For one, the starting price for the base configuration is high. Though Lenovo's currently running a holiday sale on the company website, the full MSRP price may deter those on a tight budget. The stylus also comes with a plastic holder that blocks the only 3.0 port and the power button. It's frustrating, but you can work around it. Nitpicks aside, the Yoga 920 is the best 2-in-1 money can buy.

About the Lenovo Yoga 920 The Yoga 920 comes in a couple of different configurations. The most expensive model ($1,999.99) is armed with 16GB of RAM, a 4K display, and up to 1TB PCIe SSD. We reviewed the entry-level version, which has an 8th-gen Intel processor and a full HD display. The convertible also comes in platinum, bronze, or copper. For the base configuration, the $1,329.99 starting price isn't the best option for those on a tight budget. However, Lenovo's currently running a holiday sale on the company website, so you can get the entry-level model for $1,199.99, which shaves off about $130. You can check out the specs in full detail below: CPU: Intel Core i7-8550U

GPU: Intel HD Graphics 620 with shared graphics memory

Memory: 8GB of RAM

Storage: 256GB SSD

Display: 13.9-inch full HD touchscreen

Ports: 2 Thunderbolt, 1 USB 3.0, 1 HDMI, audio/microphone jack

Weight: 3.02 lbs

Accessories: Active Pen 2

What We Like The shift key is full-sized In our review of the Yoga 910, we had a problem with the previous model's shrunken-down shift key. Not only was it half the size of a full-sized shift key, it sat to the right of the up arrow, which made for an uncomfortable typing experience. Thankfully, Lenovo took note and redesigned the keyboard in the next iteration. Credit: Reviewed.com / Jackson Ruckar The Yoga 920 features two full-sized shift keys that sit above the control button and the up arrow. Overall, the typing experience is so much better. The keys have a pleasant bounce to them and the shift keys are where you'd expect them to be. It's a small change, for sure, but it makes a huge difference. Battery life is superb In our intensive PC Mark 8 test, the Yoga 920 hit the four-hour mark. That's not bad, especially with screen brightness set to 100%. However, in our WiFi browsing test, which continuously surfs the web, the 2-in-1 lost steam in about eight hours. I guess it really depends on how you plan on using the convertible. Credit: Reviewed.com / Jackson Ruckar For lighter tasks like browsing the Internet or binge-watching The Crown on Netflix (ahem, me), this 2-in-1 will last a full work day. For more demanding tasks like video editing, you can expect it to fade out in a couple of hours. So, if you consider yourself a heavy user, maybe someone who regularly multitasks, you may want to keep the charger handy. The Active Pen 2 is included The convertible comes with a stylus and that's pretty rad, as the pen is super lightweight and feels great in the hand. The slender tip flows beautifully as well, so it's great for taking notes or doodling. If you're buying a standalone pen, you can expect to spend anywhere from $50 - $150. It's not a freebie, per say, but it shaves down the overall cost some. Credit: Reviewed.com / Jackson Ruckar

What We Didn't Like Lofty starting price The base configuration normally has a starting price of $1,329.99. Ouch. Talk about a critical hit to the wallet. While it may not be the best option for the budget-conscious buyer, if you're working with a little wiggle room, it's definitely worth the extra cash. Between the robust watchband hinge and 8th-gen Intel processor, not only are you getting a machine that'll last, you're getting strong performance as well. Credit: Reviewed.com / Jackson Ruckar If you're looking for a good deal, Lenovo's running a holiday sale on the company website. As of right now, you can get the entry-level model for $1,199.99, which saves you about $130. I'm not entirely sure how long this sale will last, so you better get on it, as it's a pretty good price for a premium machine. The plastic pen holder blocks the only 3.0 USB port The pen comes with a plastic holder that fits in the only 3.0 port, which is problematic because it prevents you from using it. Oh and did I mention that it obstructs the power button too? It's annoying, but not a deal-breaker (at least not for me). It's a damned if you do damned if you don't situation, as people generally like having something that'll hold the pen. Credit: Reviewed.com / Jackson Ruckar

Should You Buy It? If you don't mind spending a little extra, absolutely If you're willing to shell out the cash, the Yoga 920 is one of the best 2-in-1's in its class. With its excellent battery life, redesigned keyboard, and signature wristband hinge, this convertible is a work of art from the inside out. While there's a lot we love, like the bronze color scheme and included stylus, we still had a few of nitpicks. The $1,329.99 starting price is steep, so I'd recommend taking advantage of Lenovo's holiday sale. The base configuration is currently on sale for $1,199.99 on the company website. My other gripe is with the plastic pen holder, as it blocks the 3.0 port and power button. It's annoying, but I don't consider it a deal-breaker. If you can live without the bronze color scheme and unique wristband hinge, the New Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 is a great alternative. Not only does it have near-identical specs, it's about $300 less than the Yoga 920 (when it's at full price). But if you really love that swanky design and are working with a flexible budget, the Yoga 920 is the best of the best.