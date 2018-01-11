The Acer Swift 7 is the thinnest laptop in the world—but should you buy it?

It's easy to get lost in the sea of laptops here at CES. While we've seen a lot of cool machines like the Dell XPS 15 (2018) and the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (2018), there's always one that stands out from the rest. This year it's Acer that's making quite the impression. The Acer Swift 7 (2018), with its razer-thin body and 14-inch screen, stopped us dead in our tracks.
About the Acer Swift 7
The Swift 7 has just one configuration. This means you customize your machine at checkout, where you'd be able to select less expensive components. Compared to the first generation model, this one has a larger display and an integrated 4G LTE modem from Intel. Here are the specs at a glance:
CPU: Intel Core i7-7Y75
GPU: Intel HD Graphics 615 (GT2) 24 EUs, Gen 9
Display: 14-inch IPS (1920 x 1080) touch display
Memory: 8GB RAM
Storage: 256GB PCIe
Ports: 2x USB 3.1 (Type C), combo jack
Weight: 2.5 lbs
What We Like
It's featherlight
Weighing just a little over two pounds, the Swift 7 is remarkably lightweight. I mean, I'm pretty sure my eyes bugged out of my head when they handed it to me at the Acer suite here in Vegas. Although it's thinner than some new smartphones, it's not as fragile as I thought it'd be. The aluminum body not only feels rigid, it's really stylish too.
It has built-in 4G LTE connectivity
The Swift 7 is the first Acer laptop with built-in 4G LTE connectivity. This means you can download and activate eSIM profiles. It's a cool feature for those who travel regularly, as they're often at the mercy of the wireless gods. The ultraportable also has a Nano SIM slot on the side of the machine.
What We Didn't Like
It's a lot more expensive than its predecessor
The $1,699 price tag is a tough pill to swallow. You're basically paying out the nose for the slim chassis. If you've got the budget for a high-end machine, go for it. It's a beautifully designed machine. However, the first generation Swift costs several hundred dollars less. While the OG Swift packs a less powerful CPU, the jump in price is a bit alarming.
The Intel Y series CPU is a little behind the curve
Just to be clear, the Swift 7 isn't a slow machine. Juggling a bunch of different apps at once isn't an issue and that's something I can attest to. But now a lot of laptops are armed with 8th-Gen Intel CPUs. I guess I assumed Acer would've followed suite. The Intel Y series CPU will deliver good performance, for sure, but I'm not sure why Acer didn't take it to the next level.
Should You Buy It?
If you're willing to accept the trade-offs, sure
If portability is your top priority, the Swift 7 is an excellent choice. While the Intel Y Series CPU is weaker than an 8th-Gen Intel CPU, we haven't had a chance to benchmark it, so we can't speak to how it'll perform under a demanding load. If you're looking for a cheaper option, we'd recommend the HP Spectre 13. It costs significantly less and is armed with an 8th-Gen Intel CPU. The Swift 7 will hit the shelves this March.