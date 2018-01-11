The Acer Swift 7 is the thinnest laptop in the world—but should you buy it?

Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from any business incentives.

It's easy to get lost in the sea of laptops here at CES. While we've seen a lot of cool machines like the Dell XPS 15 (2018) and the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (2018), there's always one that stands out from the rest. This year it's Acer that's making quite the impression. The Acer Swift 7 (2018), with its razer-thin body and 14-inch screen, stopped us dead in our tracks.

About the Acer Swift 7 The Swift 7 has just one configuration. This means you customize your machine at checkout, where you'd be able to select less expensive components. Compared to the first generation model, this one has a larger display and an integrated 4G LTE modem from Intel. Here are the specs at a glance: CPU: Intel Core i7-7Y75

GPU: Intel HD Graphics 615 (GT2) 24 EUs, Gen 9

Display: 14-inch IPS (1920 x 1080) touch display

Memory: 8GB RAM

Storage: 256GB PCIe

Ports: 2x USB 3.1 (Type C), combo jack

Weight: 2.5 lbs

What We Like It's featherlight Weighing just a little over two pounds, the Swift 7 is remarkably lightweight. I mean, I'm pretty sure my eyes bugged out of my head when they handed it to me at the Acer suite here in Vegas. Although it's thinner than some new smartphones, it's not as fragile as I thought it'd be. The aluminum body not only feels rigid, it's really stylish too. Credit: Reviewed.com / Jeremy Stamas It has built-in 4G LTE connectivity The Swift 7 is the first Acer laptop with built-in 4G LTE connectivity. This means you can download and activate eSIM profiles. It's a cool feature for those who travel regularly, as they're often at the mercy of the wireless gods. The ultraportable also has a Nano SIM slot on the side of the machine. Credit: Reviewed.com / Jeremy Stamas

What We Didn't Like It's a lot more expensive than its predecessor The $1,699 price tag is a tough pill to swallow. You're basically paying out the nose for the slim chassis. If you've got the budget for a high-end machine, go for it. It's a beautifully designed machine. However, the first generation Swift costs several hundred dollars less. While the OG Swift packs a less powerful CPU, the jump in price is a bit alarming. Credit: Reviewed.com / Jeremy Stamas The Intel Y series CPU is a little behind the curve Just to be clear, the Swift 7 isn't a slow machine. Juggling a bunch of different apps at once isn't an issue and that's something I can attest to. But now a lot of laptops are armed with 8th-Gen Intel CPUs. I guess I assumed Acer would've followed suite. The Intel Y series CPU will deliver good performance, for sure, but I'm not sure why Acer didn't take it to the next level. Credit: Reviewed.com / Jeremy Stamas

Should You Buy It? If you're willing to accept the trade-offs, sure If portability is your top priority, the Swift 7 is an excellent choice. While the Intel Y Series CPU is weaker than an 8th-Gen Intel CPU, we haven't had a chance to benchmark it, so we can't speak to how it'll perform under a demanding load. If you're looking for a cheaper option, we'd recommend the HP Spectre 13. It costs significantly less and is armed with an 8th-Gen Intel CPU. The Swift 7 will hit the shelves this March.