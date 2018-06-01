The FBI says reboot your router now—here's how to do it

Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from any business incentives.

Last Friday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation released a public service announcement warning consumers of a malware threat called VPNFilter. This nasty little bugger can collect personal information and even render your router inoperable. So, if you're the owner of a home router, you'll want to listen up. Rebooting your router not only intercept the malware in its tracks, it also helps identify affected devices. Not sure how to do that? Don't worry, we're here to help.

So, what's this "hack" all about? Last week, the FBI discovered a piece of malware called VPNFilter. It's capable of doing a great deal of harm. From collecting personal data to disabling your router, this malware is a real barrel of laughs. It has about three stages, but you can disrupt stage two and higher by rebooting your router. This sets the malware back to stage one. Credit: Getty Images

Reset or reboot? What's the difference? Should you reset or reboot your router? Is there a difference? Resetting your router wipes all custom settings, meaning it goes back to its default mode. You can do this by holding down the reset button on the router. Rebooting your router (aka yanking the plug out of the wall) intercepts malware attacks by flushing out the short-term memory.

How do I reboot my router? In addition to using complex passwords and updating your firmware, it's good practice to reboot your router every month. From slow Wi-Fi to a buggy PC, it's a harmless procedure that solves a wide array of problems. Not sure how to reboot your router? Don't worry, it's super easy to do. Step 1: Unplug the router Step 2: Wait ten to fifteen seconds Step 3: Plug it back in Seriously, that's....that's it. Once your modem and/or router comes back online you should be all set. Just note that if you also reset your router you may need to go back in and change any customized settings you set up.

How do I know if my router is affected? The thing about malware is that it's a wolf in sheep's clothing; there's really no way to tell if your router is being attacked. Thankfully, we've procured a list of affected routers. Linksys E1200

Linksys E2500

Linksys WRVS4400N

Mikrotik RouterOS for Cloud Core Routers: Versions 1016, 1036, and 1072

Netgear DGN2200

Netgear R6400

Netgear R7000

Netgear R8000

Netgear WNR1000

Netgear WNR2000

QNAP TS251

QNAP TS439 Pro

Other QNAP NAS devices running QTS software

TP-Link R600VPN