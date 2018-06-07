Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from any business incentives.

There's nothing more disappointing than buying a new laptop for $1,200 only to see the price drop to $750 a week later. What can I say? The tech world is a finicky beast. So, when is the best time to buy a laptop? Well, the answer may depend on your situation. Do you need a laptop right now or can you wait until a refresh? Not sure where to start? Don't worry, we're here to help.

Things to consider before buying a laptop When it comes to buying a laptop, there's a lot to consider. What type of laptop do you want? Do you need a laptop with a 360-degree hinge or will a regular clamshell suffice? Does screen size and resolution matter to you? What about portability and battery life? Once you've narrowed it down, you can start looking for promotions and so on. For the budget-conscious buyer, we'd recommend using a price comparison tool like CamelCamelCamel. Not only does it alert you to drops in prices, it also tracks millions of products at once. If you're on a very tight budget, we'd recommend opting for a Chromebook. They're durable, inexpensive, and largely virus-free.

Wait for the refreshed models There's nothing more annoying than buying a brand new piece of tech and finding out a week later it's suddenly obsolete. Whether it's smartphones or laptops, that's just how the tech world rolls. When it comes to laptops, there always seems to be a new model around the corner. When an older model gets a refresh, that usually means an update to the hardware (think CPU/GPU). So, when this happens, the older model typically drops in price. Depending on your needs and budget, you may want to wait it out. Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Back-to-school season, holiday season, and spring Most PC manufacturers typically release new laptops three times a year: back-to-school season (June - August), holiday season (September -December), and spring (February - April). However, the best deals tend to pop up in the school and holiday seasons. For example, the entry-level model of the Google Pixelbook is now $749 on Amazon. That's about $250 less than the original price. As you can see in the graph below, the price starts to plummet at the end of May. Credit: Camel Camel Camel

Apple doesn't follow a set schedule If you're a Mac user, you're probably aware that Apple marches to the beat of its own drum. MacBooks get a spec-bump about once a year, and the release cycles for new products tend to vary. The best time to purchase is when Apple updates the hardware on a MacBook. That way you'll have the latest hardware for a year or more. Unfortunately, Apple products hardly ever go on sale. What I don't recommend doing is buying a MacBook directly from the Apple store. From iPhones to MacBooks, everything is sold at full price. Even when MacBooks age out, they're still priced higher than they should be. To get a MacBook at a discount, you should definitely visit your local retailer. Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar