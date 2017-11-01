Dell is having an awesome early-bird Black Friday sale—and we love these laptop deals

The second October ended and November began, merchants across the board unleashed the early trickle of deals, discounts, and offers for the 2017 holiday season. And while the biggest savings await us on Black Friday and Cyber Money (and Cyber Weekend), there are still great savings ripe for the taking.

Dell is the perfect example of this. While most retailers are offering smaller discounts than they will on the biggest shopping days of the year in the weeks to come, Dell is sprinting out of the gate. Now through Nov. 3 at 8 a.m. EST, you can find actual Black Friday deals on over 100 different laptops, 2-in-1s, PCs, and accessories on Dell's website.

We sifted through the list to see if any laptops we love made the cut and found four award-winning machines worth checking out if you're in the market for a new computer (or have someone on your shopping list who'd love one). We've tested these machines ourselves, both in real life applications and in scientific lab tests, and can confidently say these are good machines.

• Dell XPS 13 Laptop—Starting at $999.99 (Save $300): This super compact, lightweight laptop won our Editor's Choice award and was named Best of Year for its impressive performance and fantastic battery life.

• Dell XPS 15 Laptop—Starting at $1399.99 (Save $350): We love this award-winning laptop. Its 15-inch screen is one of the best we've seen, and it holds its own against the much higher-priced MacBook Pro and Razer Blade.

• Dell Inspiron 17 5000 Laptop—Starting at $599.99 (Save $150): Want something big but portable? Look no further than this 17-inch laptop.

• Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming Laptop—Starting at $899.99 (Save $200): This award-winning gaming laptop is the perfect blend of high performance and affordability, especially at this sale price.

Looking for pre-Black Friday savings in other categories to get a head start on your holiday shopping? We're tracking and sharing all the best sales and offers you can find online so you don't have to sift through all the so-so and downright unimpressive deals.

Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but may change over time.