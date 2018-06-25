The Best Laptops for Students of 2018

Heading off to college? You're going to need the essentials. No, we're not just talking about shower caddies and flip flops—we're talking about laptops. Nowadays, your computer is just as important as your student ID. Not sure where to start? Well, it really depends on your needs. But we've done the hard part, figuring out the best laptops for students, no matter what you're focusing on.

Are you a design student who needs a laptop you can draw on? Microsoft's Surface Pro 4 is a great fit. Want a gaming-ready machine for weekend frag fests? The Dell Inspiron 7000 Gaming edition is perfect. Just need something for writing papers and watching Netflix? The Asus Chromebook Flip C302CA is excellent for casual use.

College is expensive enough already, so it's important to shop smart. Whether you're working with a tight budget or you have a little expendable income, we've got something for everyone. From sleek ultraportables to traditional clamshell-style laptops, here are the best laptops for students.