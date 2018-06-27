The Best Laptops Under $500 of 2018

Buying a laptop is trickier than it seems, especially if you want to get a great one and you're on a tight budget. If you're trying to keep it under $500, we think most people should get the 2016 (available at Amazon), which has been our go-to budget pick for the past year. It's not very sexy, but it comes with a good screen, very good build quality, and creature comforts like a backlit keyboard that most sub-$500 laptops skip.

While this model doesn't have an SSD or that much RAM, it's also fully upgradeable and costs well under $500 on its own. That means you can easily pick up another 4GB of RAM and this excellent 250GB SSD while still staying around $500 total. If you'd rather not do the upgrading yourself, then Acer sells a step-up version for a little over $500 that is a bit more powerful and has a gaming-ready graphics card.

That said, we've gone hands-on with a ton of great laptops under $500, so you've got more options than you might think. Without further ado, these are the best laptops under $500 that have come through our labs.